Two metro Atlanta animal rescues will ‘Empty the Shelters’ for 2021

Furkids Animal Rescue

One of the largest cage-free, no-kill shelters in the Southeast, Furkids’ adoptable cats are available for a $25.00 fee. Dogs over 30 pounds and those who have been at Furkids for over 60 days will have a $25.00 adoption fee. As always, senior animals — those ages 10 and older — and cats with feline leukemia virus and who are feline immunodeficiency virus-positive have free adoptions.

Visitors are currently accepted by appointment only. Visit the website for more information.

PAWS Atlanta

Georgia’s oldest no-kill animal shelter is reducing all adoption fees to $25 for adult cats and dogs — dogs and cats ages 1 and older.

PAWS is currently open by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting an adult cat or dog, you can schedule an appointment by emailing your adoption application to info@pawsatlanta.org.