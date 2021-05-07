ajc logo
X

Two metro Atlanta animal rescues will ‘Empty the Shelters’ for 2021

Furkids Animal Rescues and Shelters is headquartered in Atlanta.

Access Atlanta | 17 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bissell Pet Foundation’s annual Empty the Shelters program began this week and two metro Atlanta animal shelters are participating.

Through May 9, BPF is supporting almost 200 shelters nationwide with reduced-fee pet adoptions.

Explore5 great pets for people who work 12-hour shifts, like nurses

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s mission to find every pet a loving home is the driving force behind Empty the Shelters,” a press release from Furkids Animal Rescues and Shelters noted. “In 2016, BPF created this reduced-fee adoption event to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem.

“Since then, this program has encouraged prospective pet owners to consider adoption as their first option when bringing a pet into their family, as there are so many deserving animals waiting to be loved. 49,360 pets have found homes from this program’s efforts.”

This year Furkids Animal Rescue and PAWS Atlanta are participating.

Furkids Animal Rescue

One of the largest cage-free, no-kill shelters in the Southeast, Furkids’ adoptable cats are available for a $25.00 fee. Dogs over 30 pounds and those who have been at Furkids for over 60 days will have a $25.00 adoption fee. As always, senior animals — those ages 10 and older — and cats with feline leukemia virus and who are feline immunodeficiency virus-positive have free adoptions.

Visitors are currently accepted by appointment only. Visit the website for more information.

ExploreAnimal services starts foster care placing pets in temporary homes for owners

PAWS Atlanta

Georgia’s oldest no-kill animal shelter is reducing all adoption fees to $25 for adult cats and dogs — dogs and cats ages 1 and older.

PAWS is currently open by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting an adult cat or dog, you can schedule an appointment by emailing your adoption application to info@pawsatlanta.org.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top