Two metro Atlanta animal rescues will ‘Empty the Shelters’ for 2021

Bissell Pet Foundation’s annual Empty the Shelters program began this week and two metro Atlanta animal shelters are participating.
Through May 9, BPF is supporting almost 200 shelters nationwide with reduced-fee pet adoptions.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s mission to find every pet a loving home is the driving force behind Empty the Shelters,” a press release from Furkids Animal Rescues and Shelters noted. “In 2016, BPF created this reduced-fee adoption event to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem.
“Since then, this program has encouraged prospective pet owners to consider adoption as their first option when bringing a pet into their family, as there are so many deserving animals waiting to be loved. 49,360 pets have found homes from this program’s efforts.”
This year Furkids Animal Rescue and PAWS Atlanta are participating.
Furkids Animal Rescue
One of the largest cage-free, no-kill shelters in the Southeast, Furkids’ adoptable cats are available for a $25.00 fee. Dogs over 30 pounds and those who have been at Furkids for over 60 days will have a $25.00 adoption fee. As always, senior animals — those ages 10 and older — and cats with feline leukemia virus and who are feline immunodeficiency virus-positive have free adoptions.
Visitors are currently accepted by appointment only. Visit the website for more information.
PAWS Atlanta
Georgia’s oldest no-kill animal shelter is reducing all adoption fees to $25 for adult cats and dogs — dogs and cats ages 1 and older.
PAWS is currently open by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting an adult cat or dog, you can schedule an appointment by emailing your adoption application to info@pawsatlanta.org.