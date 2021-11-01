Global COVID Death Toll , Surpasses 5 Million.The grim milestone was passed less than two years after COVID-19 since the pandemic began.This is a defining moment in our lifetime. , Dr. Albert Ko, Yale School of Public Health, via Fox News.What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?, Dr. Albert Ko, Yale School of Public Health, via Fox News.COVID has had devastating effects in countries of all economic statures.What’s uniquely different about this pandemic is it hit hardest the high-resource countries. , Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, Global Health Center at Columbia University, via Fox News.In the U.S. alone, COVID has caused the deaths of more than 740,000 people.That’s the irony of COVID-19, Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, Global Health Center at Columbia University, via Fox News.But within nations, analysts say that COVID has taken the greatest toll on vulnerable populations.When we get out our microscopes, we see that within countries, the most vulnerable have suffered most, Dr. Albert Ko, Yale School of Public Health, via Fox News.Around the world, those who have lost loved ones responded to grim milestone ...... taking time to honor those they have lost.I know that she would have made it. I know that she would have been where she wanted to go, LaTasha Graham, Mother of COVID Victim, via Fox News.My dad was the love of my life, my best friend. He was everything to me, Erika Machado, Daughter of COVID Victim, via Fox News.Vaccination levels among nations remain disparate, reflecting the wide economic gaps that continue to plague recovery efforts.