Giuliani faces investigation into whether he lobbied Trump for Turkey

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, said the Justice Department’s Turkey inquiry was driven by an October 2019 Washington Post story that, citing unnamed officials, said Giuliani had insistently sought Gulen’s deportation in several White House meetings with Trump.

“Giuliani never sought the cleric’s deportation, and he never represented Turkey,” Costello said, adding that his client’s only interactions with Turkey involved an attempt to get Zarrab released to Turkey in exchange for Andrew Brunson, an evangelical pastor who was being held at the time by the Turkish government.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter.

Giuliani has denied lobbying for either Turkish or Ukrainian interests, and the government has not accused him of wrongdoing in either matter. In the Turkey inquiry, if the government decides that Giuliani acted for a foreign interest, it could issue a determination letter requiring him to register as a lobbyist and also disclose all details of contacts he had with U.S. and Turkish officials concerning Zarrab and Gulen.

The inquiry adds to the host of legal trouble Giuliani is facing. On top of the Ukraine probe, he had his New York law license suspended last week for spreading Trump’s false voter-fraud claims. Giuliani is also being sued over his election claims by voting machine makers and by members of Congress who accuse him of helping to incite the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He is seeking to dismiss those suits.