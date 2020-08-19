Girl accused of concealing baby’s death

Authorities in Dawson County have charged a juvenile in connection with the death of a newborn whose body was discovered in the woods last month.
The girl is facing one count of concealing the death of another person and one count of reckless conduct, Dawson Sheriff Jeff Johnson told AJC.com on Wednesday. Her name and exact age were not provided.
The baby, who officials believed to be between 1 to weeks old, was found behind a home off Thompson Road on July 3, AJC.com previously reported. No details were released regarding the circumstances of the child’s death.
It is not clear if the girl is currently in custody or how she is believed to be involved in the case.
“Additional information is being restricted due to the case being open and active,” Johnson said.