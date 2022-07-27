Gigantic industrial park proposed near future Hyundai EV factory

DRI applications are among the first steps in the development process for large projects, so details often change — sometimes drastically — before a project is completed. Audra Miller, community development director for Bryan County, said the property owner approached the county about three months ago to begin exploring the warehouse project.

“The county in the past few years has been very focused on diversifying our tax base, because we were primarily residential,” she said. “Economic development has been a goal of the county for the last five to 10 years.”

Initial paperwork filed by the property’s owner last Friday did not make it clear if the industrial facilities will span the entire parcel or only a portion of the land.

It’s unclear if the warehouse proposal is speculative or if it includes one or more anchor tenants. The AJC tried to contact Haiseal Timber regarding the project and received no responses before publication.

The project site runs along Old Cuyler Road, and the plot of timberland stretches to the Bulloch County line. The land is currently valued at roughly $2.7 million, according to county property records.

The first development steps will require local officials to rezone the parcel to industrial use from agricultural use and amend their future land use map. The site would need several infrastructure improvements, including road, water and sewer extensions to serve the facilities. In addition, the project’s developer would have to pursue a wetland permit before construction can begin since the current site plan would affect more than 12 acres of wetlands.

A projection of how many jobs the warehouses could create was not included in the application, but the built-out project is expected to generate about 6,500 daily vehicle trips. Georgia has experienced a light industrial boom due to the continue growth of e-commerce, a trend that accelerated due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warehouse park is expected to be completed by 2028, and it’s estimated to be worth roughly $234 million — about $60 per square foot — when it’s finished.