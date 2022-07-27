BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
ajc logo
X

Gigantic industrial park proposed near future Hyundai EV factory

This is the parcel in Bryan County that's the proposed site for a massive group of six warehouses.

Credit: Bryan County

Combined ShapeCaption
This is the parcel in Bryan County that's the proposed site for a massive group of six warehouses.

Credit: Bryan County

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago
A timber company owns the 1,144-acre property near Savannah and is proposing nearly 4 million square feet of warehouse space

An enormous plot of woods and wetlands in the Savannah area may soon become a sprawling industrial park.

Haiseal Timber, a Dublin, Ga.-based company that owns swaths of undeveloped forests across the Southeast, recently submitted a proposal to rezone a massive property in Bryan County for potential warehouses, industrial facilities and distribution centers. Under the project name “Haiseal Tract,” the development would include six industrial facilities that include 3.9 million square feet of warehouse space.

The property is just across I-16 from the Bryan County Megasite, which will be home to Hyundai’s $5.5 billion plant breaking ground later this year. A representative for the local development authorities, which have been heavily involved in the Hyundai project and recently took part in approving $1.8 billion in incentives for the automaker’s new factory, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the authorities aren’t involved in the warehouse project and it “is not related to the Hyundai project.”

ExploreState, locals offered $1.8B in incentives for Hyundai EV plant

The project, which doesn’t include a named developer, is proposed for a 1,144-acre site owned by Haiseal Timber.

Due to the size of the proposed industrial park, the property owner had to complete a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) application, which is required for gigantic projects that will affect more than just the city or county where the project is located. The Atlanta Regional Commission vets those applications, including an analysis on how local infrastructure will be affected.

DRI applications are among the first steps in the development process for large projects, so details often change — sometimes drastically — before a project is completed. Audra Miller, community development director for Bryan County, said the property owner approached the county about three months ago to begin exploring the warehouse project.

“The county in the past few years has been very focused on diversifying our tax base, because we were primarily residential,” she said. “Economic development has been a goal of the county for the last five to 10 years.”

Initial paperwork filed by the property’s owner last Friday did not make it clear if the industrial facilities will span the entire parcel or only a portion of the land.

It’s unclear if the warehouse proposal is speculative or if it includes one or more anchor tenants. The AJC tried to contact Haiseal Timber regarding the project and received no responses before publication.

The project site runs along Old Cuyler Road, and the plot of timberland stretches to the Bulloch County line. The land is currently valued at roughly $2.7 million, according to county property records.

The first development steps will require local officials to rezone the parcel to industrial use from agricultural use and amend their future land use map. The site would need several infrastructure improvements, including road, water and sewer extensions to serve the facilities. In addition, the project’s developer would have to pursue a wetland permit before construction can begin since the current site plan would affect more than 12 acres of wetlands.

A projection of how many jobs the warehouses could create was not included in the application, but the built-out project is expected to generate about 6,500 daily vehicle trips. Georgia has experienced a light industrial boom due to the continue growth of e-commerce, a trend that accelerated due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warehouse park is expected to be completed by 2028, and it’s estimated to be worth roughly $234 million — about $60 per square foot — when it’s finished.

ExploreMassive industrial park near Rivian EV plant proposed east of Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.2h ago
Abrams’ affordable housing plan targets predatory landlords
2h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
2h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
2h ago
Braves beat Phillies as Snitker reaches manager milestone
10h ago
The Latest
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
6m ago
Penny sales tax renewal will be on November ballot in Gwinnett
18h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
20h ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
21h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
3h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top