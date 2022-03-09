Giant venomous spiders , in Georgia expected to spread rapidly.A large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.A large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.The Joro spider's golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021.Experts say the species has been spotted in South Carolina.The Joro is often as large as the palm of a human hand.It is expected to spread its species further into the northeastern United States.Long wiry legs and an abdomen of yellow, gray and striking black are characteristics of the Jorō spider.The Joro appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species.The warm climate of the southeastern United States is favored by the Joro.Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches across when their legs are fully extended.Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches across when their legs are fully extended.Their impact on native species and the environment is not clear, though some researchers believe they are benign.It’s not clear exactly how and when the first Joro spider arrived in the U.S. or why they were so abundant in Georgia last year