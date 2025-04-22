News

This could be America’s next national park

After receiving a spot on Time Magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2025’ list, Macon’s Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is in the limelight. A new bill proposes to expand the park’s footprint and designate it as a National Park, which would be co-managed by the native Muscogee (Creek) Nation. A citizen of the tribe, Tracie Revis, tells the AJC’s Fraser Jones how this unique arrangement will keep the land in indigenous hands and preserve its history. Credits: AJC | Boston Public Library | Time Magazine | National Park Service | apalacheresearch.com | National Parks Traveler | National Geographic

1:53