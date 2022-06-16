BreakingNews
Breaking: Atlanta will host part of 2026 World Cup
ajc logo
X

Georgia takes control of new megasite to pitch to manufacturers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally, on May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga. After incumbent Kemp refused to accept former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, he sought retribution by personally recruiting former Republican Sen. David Perdue to mount a primary challenge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally, on May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga. After incumbent Kemp refused to accept former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, he sought retribution by personally recruiting former Republican Sen. David Perdue to mount a primary challenge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Site in Peach County to target electric vehicle and other sectors.

The state of Georgia and a Peach County agency announced Thursday the purchase of more than 1,100 acres southwest of Macon for a manufacturing megasite, property that leaders said could suit the electric vehicle industry.

The Middle Georgia Megasite gives the state a large new shovel-ready tract of land with direct rail access to pitch to heavy industry. Georgia has been lacking in ready-build property of more than 1,000 acres that it controls, after landing two of its biggest economic development projects in state history.

In December, EV maker Rivian announced a $5 billion factory along I-20 about an hour east of Atlanta. Last month, Hyundai Motor Group confirmed plans to build a $5.54 billion EV factory in Bryan County near Savannah.

“Even after announcing the two largest projects in the State’s history back-to-back, we remain focused on attracting key industries and investment by providing the project sites companies need,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared megasite that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians in rural parts of the state.”

The land, located near the city of Fort Valley along Ga. 96 west of I-75, is about a three-hour or so drive from the Savannah and Brunswick ports, about a half-hour from Macon and two hours from Atlanta.

The Peach County site has been in the works for some time and quietly marketed to industry. On Wednesday, the state and Development Authority of Peach County acquired four parcels for about $18.6 million, authority Executive Director B.J. Walker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Combined ShapeCaption
The land in yellow is the state's new Middle Georgia Megasite in Peach County near Fort Valley. The 1,100-acre property is being pitched for the electric vehicle sector and other manufacturers. SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: SPECIAL TO THE AJC

The land in yellow is the state's new Middle Georgia Megasite in Peach County near Fort Valley. The 1,100-acre property is being pitched for the electric vehicle sector and other manufacturers. SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The land in yellow is the state's new Middle Georgia Megasite in Peach County near Fort Valley. The 1,100-acre property is being pitched for the electric vehicle sector and other manufacturers. SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: SPECIAL TO THE AJC

The sellers include Southern Orchards, land controlled by an LLC of Pearson Farms and local farmer Malcolm Giles.

Funds to purchase the site came from the 2021 sale of land at the former Pooler megasite, near Savannah, to Amazon, the state said.

Walker said the development authority launched a new webpage for the megasite on Thursday. An EV or battery plant would be the top targets, though other industries are possible, he said.

“This isn’t a site you could bust up. It’s for one user,” he said. It also could be expanded.

“We’ve had interest, but I don’t want to talk about what they are,” Walker said. “If you look at it holistically, we’re really just starting on this EV cycle.”

Electric vehicles are only a sliver of all vehicles sold in the U.S. But the share of EVs sold in the U.S. is expected to increase exponentially amid tightening emissions and fuel economy standards, and as the cost of electric vehicles becomes competitive with conventional gas-powered models.

But there are headwinds. Sourcing battery components has been a challenge, and the cost of EV investments is substantial.

Still, Georgia officials have positioned the state to be a player in the electrified future of the industry.

Rivian, an upstart, plans to hire 7,500 people at a factory between Social Circle and Rutledge where it has said it will start production in 2025. Hyundai has said its electric vehicle assembly and battery plant near Savannah eventually could employ about 8,100 workers.

SK Battery America, meanwhile, is developing a sprawling battery complex in Jackson County.

“Georgia has done an excellent job recruiting the industry,” Walker said.

Peach County is already home to a major vehicle manufacturer. Blue Bird makes conventional, liquified natural gas- and electric-powered school buses at a nearby plant that employs 1,800.

Walker said engineering firm Thomas & Hutton has guided the project through environmental reviews and to prepare for infrastructure and utility work.

Pat Wilson, the state’s top recruiter, called the new megasite “an excellent example of investing in the future.”

“Right now, we’re seeing that speed to market is a driving factor for companies, and preparing sites of this scale to meet companies’ timelines keeps Georgia competitive,” he said.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children7h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
10h ago
Delta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations
3h ago
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
11h ago
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
11h ago
Amazon project to be replaced with logistics park near PDK airport
10h ago
The Latest
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds Jan. 6 hearings — Day 3
3h ago
Ousted white lieutenant sues Gwinnett sheriff claiming race discrimination
3h ago
‘27 beagles need you’: Dogs rescued from animal testing breeding facility
4h ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
11h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top