Georgia Power seeks rate hike of nearly 12% over three years

The new rates are not final and still must be approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), but if the roughly $1 billion rate increase receives a greenlight from the PSC, customers would see the change in their electricity bills starting in January 2023.

The proposed rates are front loaded, with the largest hikes set to take effect in 2023. If they do, the average household could see their bill climb by $14.32 each month next year, the company said, for a total average annual increase of nearly $172.