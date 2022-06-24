Georgia Power seeks rate hike of nearly 12% over three years

As fears of a recession grow and inflation remains near a 40-year high, Georgia Power announced Friday that it is asking state regulators to approve an electricity rate hike of nearly 12% over the next three years for its 2.7 million customers.
The new rates are not final and still must be approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), but if the roughly $1 billion rate increase receives a greenlight from the PSC, customers would see the change in their electricity bills starting in January 2023.
The proposed rates are front loaded, with the largest hikes set to take effect in 2023. If they do, the average household could see their bill climb by $14.32 each month next year, the company said, for a total average annual increase of nearly $172.
Monthly rates would rise in 2024 by $1.35 per month and by $0.62 per month in 2025, for a total increase of $16.29 over the three-year period under the plan.
In an interview Friday, Georgia Power’s Chairman and CEO Chris Womack said the company realizes the economic hardships that are facing many Georgians, but said the increases are needed to further modernize the grid, continue the transition away from fossil fuels and improve customer service.
“We think these investments are critically important,” Womack said. “We acknowledge and recognize where overall economic conditions are and this request is very sensitive to those conditions.”
The overall rate increase that Georgia Power is seeking is less than the $1.77 billion plan approved by the PSC in 2019.
The new rate request comes as Georgia is in the final stretch of gaining the commission’s sign off on its Integrated Resource Plan, the company’s roadmap for generating and delivering electricity for the next 20 years. The PSC is expected to vote on the final plan next month.
Hearings in the company’s rate case will begin in September and the commission will make a final decision on how much to allow Georgia Power to raise rates in late December.
