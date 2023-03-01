Georgia Power proposes steep new rate hike, this time to cover fuel costs

As part of its request, Georgia Power did propose raising the Income Qualified Senior Citizen Fuel Discount it offers from $6 to $8 per month.

The looming rate increase comes on the heels of another major hike approved just two months ago by the PSC.

The commission approved a plan that will allow Georgia Power to collect $1.8 billion more from its customers through higher rates over the next three years. The company said the increase was needed to pay for transmission upgrades and to allow it to maintain reliable service.

As a result, the average Georgia Power customer is already paying about $4 a month more for electricity than they were last year. Larger, additional rate hikes will take effect in both 2024 and 2025, but the monthly impact of those on customer bills is not yet known.

Even more rate increases could follow this year to pay for the cost of the two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, which are more than five years behind schedule.

Once fuel is loaded into the second of the two units — which could happen as soon as this summer — the company could ask the PSC to begin reviewing whether it can collect “prudently” incurred costs from customers.

As households continue to feel the strain of inflation, consumer advocacy and environmental protection groups blasted the company’s fuel cost recovery request and its long-term energy plans.

While Georgia Power will shutter most of its remaining coal-fired plants by 2028, the company plans to add 2,000 megawatts of new natural gas capacity in the coming years. Given the volatility of gas prices, critics questioned whether the company’s plan to increase reliance on natural gas would inflict more financial pain on customers.

“When gas prices soar, Georgia Power doesn’t lose a penny of profit, but its customers are forced to pay skyrocketing power bills,” said Jennifer Whitfield, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center. “And yet Georgia Power keeps investing in methane gas and pushing aside popular, affordable programs like rooftop solar. It’s time for change.”