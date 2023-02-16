Southern Co. reports big profit increase but costly Vogtle delays loom

“Economic growth looks like it’s sustaining for a long time to come,” he added.

However, the company signaled the possibility of new delays for Plant Vogtle’s two new nuclear units to enter commercial operation.

Southern said Thursday that Unit 3 — the new reactor at the plant near Augusta that is closest to completion — may not begin generating electricity until May or June later than recent projections that the unit would be in service in April.

Last month, Georgia Power announced that “vibrations” were discovered in the cooling system of Unit 3 during start-up testing and that fixing the problem would delay the reactor’s in-service date by a month, from March to April. In a Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing soon after, it was revealed that the shaking was the result of critical pipe support bracing that was not installed to begin with, an omission that witnesses at the hearing called “unusual.”

Southern also left the door open to further delays on Unit 4′s construction and start-up. After previously estimating an in-service date by the end of 2023, the company said Thursday it could take until the first quarter of 2024 to bring Unit 4 online.

Vogtle Unit 3 and its twin, Unit 4, are the first two new commercial nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in more than 30 years. Both units are more than six years behind schedule and their total price tag has climbed above $30 billion, more than double what was initially forecast.

Fanning downplayed the possibility of new delays, saying the company’s aim is to “get it right.”

“When you think about whether we make April or May ... Listen, this plant is going to be in service for up to 100 years,” Fanning said. “Let’s be patient and we’re all going to look good.”

More setbacks could prove costly for Georgia Power’s ratepayers, who have already been paying to cover the cost of Vogtle’s construction in their monthly power bills.

While it’s unclear how much additional delays will affect customers’ bills, the company said previously that each month of delay would add an estimated $15 million to the project’s total cost. If the company asks to collect those costs and utility regulators at the PSC approve, ratepayers could be on the hook for the cost overruns.

Earlier this week, Southern also welcomed two new appointments to its board of directors, David Meador and Lizanne Thomas, who will join the board in April.

Meador previously served as vice chairman and chief administrative officer for DTE Energy, a Detroit-based company that includes an electric utility operating in southeast Michigan and other energy-related businesses.

Thomas is an attorney and former partner at the law firm Jones Day and also serves on the board of directors of American Software, Inc.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with additional details from Southern Company’s earnings call Thursday afternoon.