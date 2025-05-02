A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.
The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted for the AJC on April 15-24 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the general electorate based on race, sex, age, education and political party.
More poll stories
AJC poll: Trump’s support sinks in Georgia as economic fears rise
Kemp neck and neck with Ossoff in possible Georgia Senate matchup
Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
It’s not just Donald Trump. Georgia voters disapprove of Elon Musk, too
Listen: UGA pollster Trey Hood on the AJC’s new survey of Georgia voters
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse.
PDF: View poll crosstabs
Keep Reading
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images
AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.
AJC poll: Trump’s support sinks in Georgia as economic fears rise
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of Georgia voters disapprove of Donald Trump's leadership at the 100-day mark, but Republican loyalty remains strong.
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse
A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images
AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.
Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated
A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.
Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements
Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.