Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

AJC poll finds the president’s support has slipped on economy and immigration.
A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump's second term.

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC
By and
16 minutes ago

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted for the AJC on April 15-24 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the general electorate based on race, sex, age, education and political party.

