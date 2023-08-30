BreakingNews
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 ahead of Florida landfall

Interactive: Poll of Georgia Republican voters, August 2023

The poll of 807 likely Republican primary voters in Georgia was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between August 16 and 23.

Likely primary voters voted in at least one of the 2020 and/or 2022 GOP primary elections and planned to vote in the upcoming 2024 presidential primary. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.

- AJC poll: Trump leads Republicans in Georgia despite Fulton County charges

- AJC poll: Georgia Republicans say politics behind Fulton charges

- FAQ: About the AJC’s poll of Republican voters

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
