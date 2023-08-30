Interactive: Poll of Georgia Republican voters, August 2023

The poll of 807 likely Republican primary voters in Georgia was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between August 16 and 23.

Likely primary voters voted in at least one of the 2020 and/or 2022 GOP primary elections and planned to vote in the upcoming 2024 presidential primary. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.

