Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, January 2024

This poll of 1,007 registered voters in Georgia was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. between January 3 and 11.
The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.
Related poll stories
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
This poll of 1,007 registered voters in Georgia was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. between January 3 and 11.
The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.
Related poll stories