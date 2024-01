Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, January 2024

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

December 6, 2022 Atlanta: Poll workers (left to right) Alexandra Almeter, Gamble Everett, Erik Coleman and Sarah Zaslaw prepare the voting machines before the polls opened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE in Atlanta. ItÕs been a marathon, not a sprint, for Georgia voters to settle on a long-term replacement for the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned from the Senate in 2019 amid ongoing health concerns. One gubernatorial appointment and five statewide elections later, TuesdayÕs U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia will finally decide who will represent Georgia in the Senate for a full, six-year term. In WalkerÕs final speech at the GovernorÕs Gun Club, he told a small crowd, ÒThe best thing IÕve ever done, including the Heisman Trophy, and the Horatio Alger award, the best thing IÕve ever done is run for office right here.Ó Late Monday night, Warnock Tweeted a final message. ÒIÕve said it before and IÕll say it again, I canÕt have Herschel Walker representing my mama.Ó Most of the runoff polling put Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, slightly ahead of, but statistically tied with his Republican challenger. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)