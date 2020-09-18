Georgia police officer charged with battery in GBI excessive force case

Officer Clayton Watkins, 35, of the Columbus Police Department, has been charged with battery and violating his oath of office, according to a GBI announcement. The agency opened an investigation into the incident at the request of the Columbus PD.

According to the investigation, Watkins and a police trainee stopped two men walking in the middle of the road on Wade Street in Columbus, a violation of a city ordinance. During the stop, Watkins demanded that one of the men, 43-year-old Donnell Russell, open his left hand, in which he appeared to be holding something.