There are also plenty of Georgia-grown peaches. Volunteers are tossing them to racers with a smile and a cheer.

Combined Shape Caption Georgia-grown peaches at finish line of Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022. Credit: Mary Hall Credit: Mary Hall Combined Shape Caption Georgia-grown peaches at finish line of Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022. Credit: Mary Hall Credit: Mary Hall