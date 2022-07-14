Georgia partners with firm on electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The bipartisan infrastructure law has a goal of installing 500,000 public chargers through its grants nationally by 2030, according to McKinsey, but the firm found the country would need almost 20 times more chargers than it has now to meet the federal government’s goals for sales of zero-emission vehicles.

JLL, alongside partners Ernst and Young and construction and engineering firm HNTB, will work with the state to create a plan to describe how the state intends to support “a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable statewide and national EV network,” according to the U.S. DOT Federal Highway Administration guidelines. The plan should be updated annually to describe how the state intends to use the funds, according to the guidelines.

The plan must show proper charging coverage along existing corridors and outline a strategy for future expansion of installations, according to the release. The initial plan is due Aug. 1.

“Strengthening our electric charging network will require collaboration among government, industry, utilities and other stakeholders at every stage of the process,” said Jannine Miller, GDOT director of planning.

Gov. Brian Kemp has made EV manufacturing a priority for the state.

Hyundai confirmed in May it plans to build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant in Bryan County near Savannah that could employ about 8,100 workers. California-based electric vehicle maker Rivian announced in December 2021 that it would build a plant of similar scope.

A subsidiary of Korean conglomerate SK Innovation, meanwhile, has a sprawling battery plant in Jackson County.