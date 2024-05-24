Wild Georgia: What’s essential for some bird nests might surprise you

Some species’ nests are primarily made of mud. The cliff swallow, which often nests in large colonies under bridges, overpasses and culverts in North Georgia, is the master mason of the bird world. Cliff swallows mix mud with their saliva to make pellets for their gourd-shaped nests. They deposit the well-formed pellets onto other mud pellets, which bond together and harden into a strong nest wall. A finished nest may contain more than a thousand mud pellets.

Spiderwebs are important for the nests of ruby-throated hummingbirds, blue-gray gnatcatchers, indigo buntings, American goldfinches, some warblers and others. Strands of spider silk are strong, sticky and stretchy. The birds mostly use the strands to bind together a combination of twigs and grass for their nests. Spider silk not only acts like Super Glue, holding everything together, but it’s stretchy enough to accommodate the growing bodies of nestlings.

Snake skins might seem like strange nesting materials, but some birds such as blue grosbeaks, great crested flycatchers and tufted titmice find them useful. Snake skins incorporated into bird nests, it’s believed, may deter predators such as black rat snakes and flying squirrels from preying on eggs and nestlings.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Thursday. Mercury and Mars are in the east just before sunrise. Saturn is in the west just after dark and will appear near the moon on Thursday night. Jupiter and Venus aren’t easily seen right now.

