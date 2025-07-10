Officials are tracking an earthquake swarm at Mount Rainier but say there is no cause for concern

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are tracking the largest swarm of earthquakes in more than 15 years on Washington's Mount Rainier but say there is no indication that the cluster of quakes is cause for concern.
The U.S. Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory said the swarm began early Tuesday at the 14,410-foot (4,392-meter) volcano near Seattle. The swarm has consisted of hundreds of small earthquakes — the largest of which so far has been a magnitude 2.3 — and has surpassed a 2009 swarm in terms of magnitude, event rate, total events and energy release, the agency said in a statement Thursday.
The cause of the current swarm is consistent with the circulation of fluids along preexisting faults beneath the volcano and considered “background activity” at Mount Rainier, the agency said. The volcano alert level remained at normal, and the earthquakes have been too small to be felt at the surface, the agency said.
Swarms can occur once or twice at year at Mount Rainier, though the number of quakes involved are usually smaller, the volcano observatory said.
Mount Rainier, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, is the most glaciated peak in the Lower 48 states.
Featured
Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC
Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.
Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership
When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.
A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee
Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.