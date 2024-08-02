With the breeding season over for most bird species, young birds that have fledged their nests are striking out on their own. Where will they go? Many of them will seek nesting territories of their own, away from their birthplaces — probably the reason why many birds engage in a kind of wanderlust at this time of year.

It’s not migration, which is a regular, seasonal trek to a specific destination. Rather, this phenomenon is called “post-breeding dispersal,” when young, first-year birds and some adults that have finished breeding seem to aimlessly wander around. It occurs among nonmigratory as well as migratory species, which may roam around before finally heading south for the winter.

Ornithologists believe there is a method to what seems like purposeless rambling: The birds may be seeking new areas in which to set up territories next spring, away from where they were born. When nesting season commences in spring, they will return to these areas — instead of their birthplaces — to set up their own little domains where they will live and raise their own babies.