What to expect if you receive a jury summons

- You’ll be given health and temperature screenings before entering the courthouse.
- Masks are mandatory at all times unless a judge instructs otherwise.
- Jurors will assemble in large courtrooms or conference rooms that allow for social distancing.
- If picked to serve, you’ll sit in the courtroom gallery, not the jury box. You and your fellow jurors will sit distanced from each other to observe the proceedings.
- Close-quartered jury rooms are things of the past for now. Deliberations will be conducted in courtrooms or other large rooms inside the courthouse.