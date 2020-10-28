X

What to expect if you receive a jury summons

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By Bill Rankin, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
  • You’ll be given health and temperature screenings before entering the courthouse.
  • Masks are mandatory at all times unless a judge instructs otherwise.
  • Jurors will assemble in large courtrooms or conference rooms that allow for social distancing.
  • If picked to serve, you’ll sit in the courtroom gallery, not the jury box. You and your fellow jurors will sit distanced from each other to observe the proceedings.
  • Close-quartered jury rooms are things of the past for now. Deliberations will be conducted in courtrooms or other large rooms inside the courthouse.

