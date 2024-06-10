Watkinsville wins All-America City award for playgrounds, public spaces

Watkinsville Mayor Brian Brodrick was among a delegation of roughly 20 people who attended the event in Colorado. Finalists for the award pitched stories and initiatives to a panel of judges comprising nationally recognized civic leaders.

“Our theme was ‘Small Town, Big Story,’” Brodrick said. “We talked about the public-private partnerships and the ways that we get things done in our community without a lot of the resources compared to these big cities.”

In recent years, Watkinsville, in coordination with the nonprofit Extra Special People (ESP), developed The Miracle League Ball Field and Playground of Possibilities to provide inclusive recreational facilities for children of all abilities.

The city also rehabilitated Rocket Field, a once-aging, 100-year old athletic complex that now includes a full-size softball and little league baseball field and upgraded facilities.

Additionally, Watkinsville acquired Thomas Farm Preserve, a 100-acre property, to protect green space and limit development.

“Our goal is to be Georgia’s most connected community and we want to connect people as human beings,” Brodrick said. “... That creates an appreciation for people. You may still disagree about politics or other things, but respect for one another is what we’re working really hard to preserve.”

Other All-America City winners announced Sunday: Danville, Va., Edinburg, Texas, High Point, N.C., La Marque, Texas, Lexington, Ky., Monrovia, Calif., Newport News, Va., Roanoke, Va. and Seattle, Wash.

Seven of the other nine winners have a population size of at least 100,000. La Marque (19,000) and Monrovia (37,000) have the smallest populations, still well ahead of Watkinsville.

“For us to go out there with the smallest city, with the smallest budget and to come away with the recognition in our first year (attempting), we were just overjoyed,” Brodrick said.

Previous All-America City winners from Georgia: Decatur (2023, ‘18), Acworth (2010), Marietta (2006), DeKalb County (1998), Toccoa (1976), Savannah (1968, ‘55) and Atlanta (1951).

Founded in 1894, the National Civic League is the country’s oldest governance organization. It supports a national network of local elected, appointed, and civic leaders.