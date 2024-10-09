As Hurricane Milton evacuees flock to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton has become the temporary home to a bevy of visitors waiting out the storm. For those looking for a way to spend the hours, Hampton has a lot to offer that won’t cost much more than your time. And, according to science, they are healthy ways to relieve stress.

A crisis like a Category 4 hurricane takes a mental toll. Psychological distress is commonplace, post-traumatic stress symptoms are never far behind and mental health disorders can double. So stress relief is a regular need for those affected, especially evacuees left to wait for the winds to slow.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s home, Hampton, has a lot on offer for those interested in a break.

Sweeties Flea Market

Touted as Georgia’s original outdoor flea market, Sweeties has been around since 1947. It’s only 2.4 miles from AMS and offers “a little bit of everything.”

Beverages and fresh produce are never hard to find, and the store promises to have more than a few unique finds.

Nash Farm Park

Just 7.3 miles from AMS, Nash Farm Park has 204 acres of amenities. There’s a fishing lake, black box theater, playground, walking trails, activity barn and gazebo — to name a few features. The site of the “largest cavalry raid in Georgia’s history,” Nash Farm is also home to a significant former Confederate campsite and one of the only remaining intact Civil War battlefields.

Newman Wetlands Center

At roughly the same distance, visitors can check out the Newman Wetlands Center for a different flavor of outdoorsy family fun. It’s owned by the Clayton County Water Authority and “dedicated to environmental education.”

The center offers self-guided activities that range from early childhood scavenger hunts to bird bingo cards. Wildlife viewing is a major draw, as visitors can catch a glimpse of painted turtles, great egrets, belted kingfishers and many other colorful creatures.

Road to Tara Museum

About 10.4 miles away is the Road to Tara Museum — a rare opportunity for classic movie buffs. Featuring a significant “Gone With the Wind” collection, the local hot spot is dedicated to the most iconic Georgia-based film premiere in Atlanta.

Heritage Park Veterans Museum

Just 5 miles farther is the Heritage Park Veterans Museum. Featuring everything from military vehicles to displays honoring Henry County Medal of Honor recipients, the veteran-operated organization is rich in history on both a national and local levels.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Monday it would open its campground to Hurricane Milton evacuees, which are largely coming from Florida’s Gulf Coast. Combined, the speedway’s Legends Premium Campground and Legends Tent Campground offer free space for RVs, pop-up campers and tents. A complimentary shower house is also featured nearby, free to use.

“While our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those affected by Hurricane Helene, we’re committed to helping when storms affect communities in the southeast whenever we can,” AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said a news release. “We have hundreds of acres of campgrounds and opening up our facility is an easy choice to make. If you’re in Milton’s path and looking for a place to stay, we’re here for you.”