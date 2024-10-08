How to stay mentally healthy during a crisis, as weather batters Georgia

Over 160 dead, hundreds more missing, $160 billion in damages — the United States is still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Helene. And Georgia has more than a few scars to show from the historic storm. But, when it comes to mental health, there are steps people in the Peach State can take to stay healthy through it all. It’s about learning how to maintain mental health through a crisis, something past hurricane survivors can attest to.

“I remember as a kid I used to love thunderstorms,” Texas-native Caitlin Eaves told Scientific American. “But I haven’t loved the rain in a really long time.”

When she was sixteen, her hometown was devastated by Hurricane Rita — a bane to the state’s southeastern bayous back in 2005. When Hurricane Harvey struck over a decade later, Eaves’ family was near their breaking point.

“These kinds of things keep happening over and over, and I think my parents are finally getting worn down with everything they have to do,” she said.

The mental toll of a crisis

Rita and Harvey are far behind us, but Georgia’s wounds from Helen are still fresh and southern parts of the state are now flirting with Hurricane Milton’s flight path. Countless remain without power or water, just as Eaves and her family faced. And a combination of fallen trees and strong winds have damaged cars, homes and near everything in between. It’s these situations that take a toll on mental health.

According to the International Rescue Committee founded by Albert Einstein, mental health disorder rates can double during a crisis, leading to adverse effects on physical health. Almost all people affected by a crisis experience psychological distress, the World Health Organization reported.

Over 1 in 5 affected by war or other conflict will have depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, it added. And research has shown that hurricanes, specifically, can take a toll.

Published in 2022, University of California scientists studied 1,637 Florida residents affected by hurricanes Irma and Michael, discovering that both direct and indirect exposure (even through media) to the storms were associated with post-traumatic stress symptoms.

But there are ways to cope.

How to maintain mental health after a hurricane

According to the American Psychological Association, limiting your exposure to news reports that focus on damage and destruction can help maintain your mental health. As discovered by the University of California scientists referenced earlier, being exposed to too much media coverage concerning a hurricane’s devastation can manifest symptoms of PTSD.

The University of Colorado added that setting healthy boundaries with others can be beneficial, particularly with friends and family that wish to discuss the crisis affecting you.

There is also the Disaster Distress Helpline, a national hotline that provides counseling for those affected by disaster. It’s toll free, multilingual, available 24/7 and can be reached (call or text) at 1-800-985-5990.

If professional help is within reach — not a luxury afforded to many left powerless and without water in the wake of a hurricane — a psychologist can help.

“Individuals with prolonged distress related to a hurricane that disrupts their daily functioning may consult with a trained and experienced mental health professional,” according to the American Psychological Association. “Psychologists and other appropriate mental health providers help educate people about normal responses to extreme stress and make a plan for moving forward.”

“Psychologists can help by providing evidence-based treatments to help people manage their emotions around traumatic events,” APA continued. “Most commonly, psychologists use therapy (sometimes referred to as psychotherapy or talk therapy). There are many different styles of therapy, but the psychologist will choose the type that best addresses the person’s problem and best fits the patient’s characteristics and preferences.”

