Braves host the Angels in first of 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Angels +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Atlanta has a 23-17 record at home and a 38-45 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 41-42 record overall and a 21-22 record on the road. The Angels are 16-8 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 15 home runs while slugging .474. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell has eight doubles, 18 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Angels. Logan O'Hoppe is 9 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.