Braves host the Angels in first of 3-game series

The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

Los Angeles Angels (41-42, third in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-45, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Angels +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Atlanta has a 23-17 record at home and a 38-45 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 41-42 record overall and a 21-22 record on the road. The Angels are 16-8 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 15 home runs while slugging .474. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell has eight doubles, 18 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Angels. Logan O'Hoppe is 9 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.