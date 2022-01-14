Story of a Georgia man killed in 1946 for voting retold by NPR and StoryCorps

Shortly after, a young King, then 17 and a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, wrote a letter that was published in The Atlanta Constitution. It is believed the letter was prompted by the killing of Snipes and the lynching that same summer of two Black couples. George and Mae Murray Dorsey and Roger and Dorothy Malcom, were killed by a mob at the Moore’s Ford Bridge between Monroe and Watkinsville.

Snipes’ great-neice, Raynita Snipes Johnson, told his story for StoryCorps, including his influence on King’s later work for voting rights and racial justice and mentioning King’s letter to the Constitution. The story was originally recorded in collaboration with the PBS series Frontline, according to StoryCorps.