Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Spaceport: Where is the proposed rocket launching facility in Georgia?

A Glynn County resident points to the mouth of the Satilla River near where the proposed spaceport will be located during a public hearing. The FAA recently released environmental impact study about the potential site, in brown to the left, for a spaceport in Kingsland, Georgia. The yellow marks indicate where rockets will be launched and land if approved by the FAA. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
caption arrowCaption
A Glynn County resident points to the mouth of the Satilla River near where the proposed spaceport will be located during a public hearing. The FAA recently released environmental impact study about the potential site, in brown to the left, for a spaceport in Kingsland, Georgia. The yellow marks indicate where rockets will be launched and land if approved by the FAA. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Georgia News
By AJC Staff
17 minutes ago

Camden County has been working since 2015 to get approvals needed to build Spaceport Camden in Kingsland near Georgia’s coast.

The proposed 12,000-acre facility, at the end of Harriets Bluff Road in Kingsland, is north of the Florida state line and about 35 miles south of Brunswick.

The area near the site is also home to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Cumberland Island, Little Cumberland Island, the Satilla River and picturesque marshes. It is not far from Fernandina Beach in northeast Florida.

Little Cumberland Island has about 100 parcels split among about 60 families, though very few people live there year-round, the AJC has reported. Cumberland Island has a handful of year-round residents, but about 60,000 people visit the Cumberland Island National Seashore, a national park, annually.

AJC coverage of the proposed Spaceport Camden

December 2021: FAA approves commercial launch pad along Georgia coast

December 2021: Often delayed proposed coastal Georgia spaceport could face referendum

October 2021: With looming decision on Georgia spaceport, locals brace for rockets overhead

May 2021: After years of delays, boosters of planned Georgia spaceport hope end is near

2019: Feds set timeline for decision on proposed Georgia spaceport

2019: Lawsuit claims Camden County withheld Spaceport documents from environmentalists, residents

2018: FAA to take public input on environmental impact of Spaceport Camden

2018: Lawsuit asks FAA to disclose risks of Spaceport Camden

2015: Camden County sky high on spaceport plan, but others want it grounded

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Devonia Inman freed after 23 years in prison for wrongful conviction
42m ago
Ga. Southern faces Fordham
43m ago
Man who joined Capitol melee gets nearly 4 years in prison
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top