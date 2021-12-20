Spaceport: Where is the proposed rocket launching facility in Georgia?

Camden County has been working since 2015 to get approvals needed to build Spaceport Camden in Kingsland near Georgia’s coast.
The proposed 12,000-acre facility, at the end of Harriets Bluff Road in Kingsland, is north of the Florida state line and about 35 miles south of Brunswick.
The area near the site is also home to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Cumberland Island, Little Cumberland Island, the Satilla River and picturesque marshes. It is not far from Fernandina Beach in northeast Florida.
Little Cumberland Island has about 100 parcels split among about 60 families, though very few people live there year-round, the AJC has reported. Cumberland Island has a handful of year-round residents, but about 60,000 people visit the Cumberland Island National Seashore, a national park, annually.
AJC coverage of the proposed Spaceport Camden
December 2021: FAA approves commercial launch pad along Georgia coast
December 2021: Often delayed proposed coastal Georgia spaceport could face referendum
October 2021: With looming decision on Georgia spaceport, locals brace for rockets overhead
May 2021: After years of delays, boosters of planned Georgia spaceport hope end is near
2019: Feds set timeline for decision on proposed Georgia spaceport
2019: Lawsuit claims Camden County withheld Spaceport documents from environmentalists, residents
2018: FAA to take public input on environmental impact of Spaceport Camden
2018: Lawsuit asks FAA to disclose risks of Spaceport Camden
2015: Camden County sky high on spaceport plan, but others want it grounded
About the Author