Often delayed proposed coastal Georgia spaceport could face referendum

At the same time, two Camden County residents filed a lawsuit asking the court to temporarily block county officials from purchasing about 4,000 acres previously owned by Union Carbide Corp. — and has served as a manufacturing depot for insecticides, chemicals and trip flares over the years — until the residents can vote on it. The remaining 8,000 acres for the site are owned by Bayer CropScience.

Supporters of the project say Spaceport Camden would boost the local economy while opponents are concerned about launching rockets over homes, wildlife and the Cumberland Island National Seashore.

Spaceport Camden spokesman John Simpson called the lawsuit and petition drive a “Hail Mary from desperate opponents.”

“Opponents of Spaceport Camden have fought this project for more than six years,” Simpson said. “On the eve of a final FAA decision, they are now seeking a last-minute court order to prevent Camden County from closing on the property needed for the project.”

Delays at the request of both Camden County and the FAA have slowed the process to determine whether the federal agency will grant the county a site operator’s license. The FAA missed their most recent self-imposed deadline on Wednesday.

FAA officials have said they will release a decision Monday.