Sheriff charges deputy, fires 2 more in Georgia jail death

An attorney for Creely’s family, Will Claiborne, called the firings and criminal charges “a step in the right direction.” But he also called on the sheriff and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to release all information they’ve obtained about Creely’s death.

“The family has no idea how or why Mr. Creely died,” Claiborne said in a statement. “Being kept in the dark has only served to deepen their hurt and anguish.”

Jail records show Creely, who was white, had been in jail since Sept. 3 for a probation violation. His record included arrests for drug offenses in 2018 and 2019.

Wilcher told reporters he’s asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Creely’s death. He said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday, but results had not been released.

“As far as how the inmate died and what he died of, we don’t have a clue until the GBI and the coroner get their investigation done,” Wilcher said.