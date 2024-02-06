“Some shady business going down,” Jones said at the end of the segment.

Despite the recent surge in attention, the immigrant assistance at the Atlanta airport isn’t new. Nor does it have connections to human trafficking. Managed by the nonprofit Team Libertad, volunteers like the one filmed by Moore welcome immigrants who get dropped off at the airport by staff from Stewart Detention Center, a South Georgia immigrant jail. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a profile of this group of volunteers’ work at the airport in 2021, when the nonprofit at the helm was called Casa Alterna.

The immigrants the group helps were held at Stewart after crossing the Mexico border. They are allowed to travel to join families and friends across the U.S. Volunteers help them navigate the airport and board their flights.

“We are very proud of their professionalism,” Andrea Espinoza, program coordinator at Team Libertad, said of the volunteers caught on Moore’s camera.

“Team Libertad is proud to offer this volunteer service and being a friendly and helpful presence in Atlanta, the city too busy to hate.”

In his tweet, Moore called the immigrants at the airport “illegal aliens.” In the video he shot, a Team Libertad volunteer called them “recently documented.”

In truth, the former Stewart detainees are unauthorized immigrants who were taken in by U.S. border authorities. They are in deportation proceedings, and are released on the condition that they attend regular check-ins with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They must ultimately show up to immigration court, where they can make a case to be allowed to stay in the U.S. Because of big backlogs of cases in immigration courts countrywide, the immigrants will probably be able to live in the country for years.

Moore did not respond to calls from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking comment for this report.

A grievance of Moore’s is that he was stopped from filming by a uniformed man whom he says was affiliated with the U.S. military. Espinoza says that the uniformed man just happened to be near the room Team Libertad uses — the military service nonprofit United Service Organizations has an office in that part of the airport. Espinoza said her group does not collaborate with law enforcement agencies. In a statement, a Hartsfield-Jackson representative confirmed that account.

“At no time does the United States military provide protection or assistance,” the airport representative wrote, adding that migrants are never housed at the airport and that “at no time are these operations hidden or kept secret from the public.”

It’s been a busy start to the year for Team Libertad. According to Espinoza, the organization provided assistance to 262 immigrants released from Stewart in January, compared with 121 in December and 123 in November.

Only a small percentage of the immigrants dropped off at the airport choose to stay in Georgia. The overwhelming majority board flights to cities across the U.S. The cost of the flights are covered by relatives or friends, who often have to pay steep, last-minute prices because immigrants are only given a few days’ notice before being released.

Despite their lack of legal status and state-issued IDs, immigrants can board flights in the U.S. because the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) accepts alternative documentation, including forms and notices issued by immigration authorities.

A spokesman for CoreCivic, the private prison company that operates the Stewart Detention Center, deferred to ICE for answers to questions about the pace of releases. ICE did not respond to the AJC’s request for comment.

Immigrant advocates say upticks in releases from Stewart tend to take place when the detention center needs to make room for more recent border crossers. In December, U.S. Border Patrol agents processed over 225,000 people who illegally crossed the southern border, more than in any other month in the agency’s history.

Among the provisions of a proposed border deal package unveiled by the U.S. Senate on Sunday is a measure that would give presidents expanded powers to immediately expel immigrants, but the bill seems poised to fail in the Republican-controlled House.

