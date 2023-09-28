Georgia senator who called for Fulton DA probe suspended from GOP caucus

The state Senate Republican Caucus has suspended a North Georgia lawmaker who recently called to defund the Fulton County district attorney in response to her indictment of former President Donald Trump and berated his colleagues for not following suit.

The announcement came shortly after state Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, issued a press release saying he had been removed from the caucus. Moore did not respond to a request for comment.

Moore, a 29-year-old first-term senator, made national headlines last month when he called for the convening of a special session of the Legislature to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In his press release, Moore maintained that a special session to investigate Willis was possible. That stance has been rebuffed by Gov. Brian Kemp and other GOP leaders, prompting Moore to mount a series of verbal attacks on his colleagues.

“The Georgia Constitution clearly outlines the Legislature’s power to call an emergency session to investigate a judicial officer,” he said in the statement. “After urging my Republican Senate colleagues to join me … they responded by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus.”

In a press release, the Senate Republican Caucus said Moore had been asked to tone down the language he’s been using in his calls for a special session, which they say can’t happen even if they supported one because it would need Democratic backing or a call by Kemp, who has ruled it out.

They said Moore violated multiple caucus rules. The caucus suspension does not keep Moore from performing any of his duties as a senator.

“Sen. Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm,” the caucus said.

Moore, a truck driver and auctioneer, has called Republicans who have objected to his petition spineless “RINOs” (Republicans in name only) and even warned of impending violence, saying he didn’t want to have to “draw (his) rifle” due to what he said was impending civil war.

In response, his Republican colleagues said they have received threats. After state Sens. Bo Hatchett and Shelly Echols issued a joint statement criticizing Moore’s call, they said the senator dispatched robocalls, texts and emails targeting them.

Caucus leadership said they asked Moore to adhere by the rules, which they declined to share, while continuing to share his opinions of Willis.

“Unfortunately, he has refused and was suspended by leadership from participating in the caucus until he agrees to abide by the rules which he voted for at the beginning of the term,” they wrote in the release.