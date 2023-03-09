Report: Massive increase in antisemitic propaganda in Georgia, nation

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in November that antisemitic incidents were on the rise on metro Atlanta, including distribution of leaflets and vandalism. The ADL report echoes those findings, but the report covers the entire state and includes other forms of hate speech, giving greater context to the problem.

The increase in antisemitic propaganda has taken place over several years, but it has skyrocketed recently with the rise of groups like the GDL which use the distributions in an attempt to create viral moments on the internet, which are then used to solicit donations and sell branded merchandise.

One such distribution last month in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody attracted national attention when the sole Jewish member of the Georgia House, Rep. Esther Panitch, discovered one in her front yard.

“Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia,” Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, wrote in a tweet that prompted a wave of sympathetic support and condemnation of the incident by some of Georgia’s most powerful politicians.

The incident prompted the Georgia Legislature to move quickly on a bill that defines antisemitism in state law so that certain offenses could be considered hate crimes. House Bill 30 passed the Georgia House Monday by a 136-22 vote. It now moves to the Senate to await final legislative approval.

The bill would not outlaw the distribution of antisemitic literature, but felonies and some violent misdemeanors would come with enhanced penalties if they were shown to be motivated by antisemitism.

It’s unclear what impact recent events may have on the future spread of white supremacist propaganda. The ADL notes that hate groups use propaganda distribution because it is a low-risk, high-reward way of maximizing attention to their message. The distribution of hundreds or thousands of hateful flyers gives groups that are small in number the appearance of a movement.

Cartersville resident Michael Weaver, a longtime white supremacist activist, has claimed credit for some of the distributions, often recording them on video and posting them on the internet. Last month, Weaver lost his defamation case against a Cartersville store owner in state court in Bartow County and found himself charged with thousands in the defendant’s legal fees when the case was dismissed.

Weaver vowed to appeal the decision and said it would not alter his continued distribution of GDL flyers.

“We’re going to double down here in Georgia. I’m not going to be deterred to exercise my free speech that people have fought and died for in America,” he said.