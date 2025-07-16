Searchers recover 2 sisters and man who drowned in river at Georgia park

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The bodies of two young sisters and a man were found Wednesday after they drowned in a river at a middle Georgia park.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that 28-year-old Johnny Collins III, 10-year-old Skyler Worthen and 7-year-old Summer McRae were recovered Wednesday from the Ocmulgee River in Macon.

Worthen and McRae, sisters, were swimming at Amerson River Park on Tuesday when they started drifting into the deeper waters. Collins jumped in to help, but all three went underwater and did not come back up.