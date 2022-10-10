Department of Defense OKs renaming of Fort Gordon, Fort Benning, other military bases

A memo released by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III last week officially announced approval of new names for nine military bases, including Fort Gordon and Fort Benning, and other military assests.
In the memo, Austin stated that the Department of Defense accepted the Naming Commission’s recommendations for the new names of the military bases.
“I fully support the efforts and recommendations of the Naming Commission on this important matter, and I am committed to implementing all of the Commission’s recommendations as soon as possible,” Austin said in the memo.
According to the memo, there is a 90-day waiting period until all recommendations made by the commission can be implemented but Austin said he wants all of them to be implemented by no later than Jan. 1, 2024. Austin directed all relevant departments to begin implementing the recommendations that are not subject to the 90-day waiting period, including DoD’s memorialization and naming process.
A Naming Commission Implementation Working Group led by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment has been created to oversee the full implementation of the commission’s recommendations.
The Naming Commission, created by Congress amid racial tensions across the country following the deaths of Georgia Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, completed their full report with recommendations to remove, rename or modify “names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia” related to the Confederacy in September.
The commission had until Oct. 1 and a budget of $2 million to submit its final recommendations to Congress. According to the commission, the final report was submitted ahead of schedule and under budget.
“I thank the Commission for its tremendous work and dedication, its determination to respond to the directives of our elected representatives in Congress, and its sensitivity to the concerns and emotions raised by this important discussion,” Austin said. “The Commission has chosen names that echo with honor, patriotism, and history - names that will inspire generations of Service members to defend our democracy and our Constitution.”
Fort Gordon, located outside Augusta, will be renamed Fort Eisenhower after former President and five-star General Dwight D. Eisenhower. The base is currently named after John Gordon, who commanded half of Robert E. Lee’s army during the Civil War.
Fort Benning, outside of Columbus, will be renamed Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia Moore. It is named after Henry Benning, a Confederate General. First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Fort Benning on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 to meet with military personnel and their families.
Lt. Gen. Moore fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars and coauthored the bestselling book “We Were Soldiers Once...and Young”. Julia Moore supported military families back home during her husband’s service. Both are buried at Fort Benning.
The commission also recommended the following military bases be renamed:
- North Carolina - Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty, in commemoration of the American value of Liberty
- Alabama - Fort Rucker to Fort Novosel, in commemoration of CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr.
- Louisiana - Fort Polk to Fort Johnson, in commemoration of Sgt. William Henry Johnson
- Texas - Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos, in commemoration of Gen. Richard E. Cavazos
- Virginia - Fort A.P. Hill to Fort Walker, in commemoration of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker
- Virginia - Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams, in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams
- Virginia - Fort Pickett to Fort Barfoot, in commemoration of Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot
