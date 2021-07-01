Nahmias sworn in as Georgia’s new chief justice

Nahmias then graduated second in his class from Duke University and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University law school. He later clerked on the U.S. Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia.

Nahmias joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, in Atlanta, in 1995. He would move to Washington after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and serve as deputy assistant attorney general of the criminal division. After two years, Nahmias returned to Atlanta to become U.S. attorney and oversee a number of high-profile prosecutions.

In 2009, then-Gov. Sonny Perdue, who attended Thursday’s ceremony in the state House chambers, appointed Nahmias to the state Supreme Court.

During brief remarks, Nahmias’ voice broke often as he thanked his parents, his two sons, his colleagues, his relatives and his friends in attendance.

Nahmias also spoke of how proud he was of the state’s judiciary for the way it survived the coronavirus pandemic. But he said the tens of thousands of backlogged cases must now make their way through the courts.

“Our judicial system will need resources,” he said.