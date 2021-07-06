Metro woman’s body found; foul play not suspected

NEWNAN — Authorities in Georgia say a missing woman’s body has been found, and investigators don’t suspect foul play.
The body of 65-year-old Terri Mullins Allen was located Monday about a mile from her home, news agencies reported.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office had asked local residents about three hours earlier to help search for Allen.
She had Alzheimer’s disease and was reported missing Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office did not give a possible cause of death.
Newnan is a city in metro Atlanta and the county seat of Coweta County, about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.