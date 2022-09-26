Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck

Officials are investigating, Sosebee said, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Sosebee said the other rider sustained minor injuries but was released from a hospital hours later.

Bell won a plurality in a special election earlier this year to become mayor of White, which is about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta. Bell sought to restore the mayor’s powers after many were transferred to a city manager and the previous mayor resigned.

Following Bell’s death, White Mayor Pro Tem Gary Crisp will take over mayoral duties. Crisp told Channel 2 Action News that it’s likely the city will hold another special election to replace Bell.