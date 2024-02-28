Student killed at UGA - Continuing coverage

Suspect had been arrested by federal, local authorities
UGA suspect didn’t know victim, killing was ‘crime of opportunity,’ cops say
Special prosecutor will handle criminal case against Jose Antonio Ibarra
Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
Student death on University of Georgia campus shakes Athens, Woodstock
Lake Herrick at UGA: Things to know about area where a student was found killed
Between accused killer and dead Georgia student, a network of wooded paths
