Need a stocking stuffer? Jimmy Carter ornament just hit Georgia stores

“This year we pay tribute to President Jimmy Carter’s remarkable life and enduring legacy as he continues to be a fixture in our country’s ongoing history,” Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, said in a news release.

The ornament is shaped like an anchor to represent Carter’s time in the U.S. Navy. The intricate details pay homage to his accomplishments as president and beyond: doves to symbolize his work toward peace in the Middle East; a globe representing his environmental conservation efforts; and peanut flowers to highlight his origins as a peanut farmer in Plains.

“The Navy has played such an integral part in my grandfather’s story, as has peace,” the former president’s grandson, Jason Carter, said in the release. “Both are on perfect display in the 2024 ornament. My grandparents are beautifully represented, and our family hopes you love it as much as we do.”

It is made from solid brass and finished in 24-karat gold. It also comes in a keepsake box with a ribbon and an illustrated booklet on the Carter presidency.

Because Georgia is home to both Carter and Home Depot, which was founded in 1978 during Carter’s presidency, the home improvement corporation “thought it was a great opportunity to bring this treasured tradition to our customers in Georgia,” company spokeswoman Sarah McDonald said via email.

The White House Historical Association is a private, nonpartisan organization. It began the ornament program in 1981, with each honoring a single president or White House anniversary in a chronological series, according to the association’s website.

Last year’s ornament was a decorative wreath to honor former President Gerald Ford.

The Carter ornament can also be purchased online from the White House Historical Association, Home Depot or the U.S. Postal Service.