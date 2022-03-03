Immigrant advocates protest Georgia ICE jail expansion

Last month, exclusive AJC reporting revealed that the privately-run immigration jail located in Folkston, a town of about 4,400 near the Florida-Georgia border, is set to nearly quadruple its capacity. With over 3,000 beds, the expanded detention center would be one of the largest of its kind in the nation.

On Thursday, protesters waved signs calling for a stop to the expansion and chanted, in Spanish, “Sin papeles, sin miedo.” “No papers, no fear.” The gathering was part of a national day of action, as immigrant advocates rallied across the country and called attention to what they describe as a lack of achievement from the Biden administration in the immigration space.