Historic African American sites in Georgia to get preservation grants

inaccuracy of omission in the American story.”

Here are Georgia’s five recipients and their plans for the grants:

Prince Hall Masonic Lodge in Atlanta: Part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge is the former headquarters of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where King maintained an office. The lodge was also the location of a Madam C.J. Walker Beauty School and WERD, the first Black owned and programmed radio station. The grant will provide funding for a preservation plan to guide restoration of the building’s character and condition.

Historic Athens: Historic Athens will create a new, full-time director of engagement and African American heritage within historic Athens that prioritizes public programming, community engagement, and preservation planning for African American historic resources.

Georgia B. Williams Nursing Home in Camilla: Midwives were critical to the health of Black mothers in the Jim Crow era, when hospitals were segregated or nonexistent in some areas. This grant will help rehabilitate the Georgia B. Williams Nursing Home (birthing center) and create a Southern African American Midwife Museum, interpretive center and multiuse space.

Sapelo Island Cultural and Revitalization Society: Developers and gentrification have long threatened Gullah Geechee land and cultural heritage. This grant will help seed a new emergency fund — known as the Gullah Geechee Legal Defense Fund — to assist Gullah property owners with retaining land ownership and fight forced sales from rising taxes and speculative investors.

St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition: To stimulate heritage-based economic development by Gullah Geechee residents, a new entrepreneurial training program will be developed to educate descendants in historical interpretation, culinary arts and architectural rehabilitation.

