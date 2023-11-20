Here is schedule of ceremonies for Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday

The Carter family motorcade will then travel to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where the former first lady will lie in repose. The public will be invited to pay respects from 6 until 10 p.m.

The motorcade will next travel on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta. A tribute service will be held at the church with invited guests that afternoon.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the funeral procession will arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. A service will be held for family and invited friends, before Rosalynn Carter’s casket is brought to the Carter family residence for private interment. The public will be able to view the motorcade in designated areas between the church and downtown Plains.

Jimmy Carter, 99, has been in home hospice in Plains since February in the same house where he and Rosalynn Carter lived in together since 1961, save their time in the Governor’s Mansion and the White House.

The couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Carter Center will post more details in the coming days about events for Rosalynn Carter, including updates to the schedule, at https://www.rosalynncartertribute.org/.