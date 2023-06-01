Georgia’s delegation: How they voted on debt ceiling bill

Here’s how Georgia’s U.S. House delegated voted on H.R. 3746, the debt-limit bill.
“Yes”
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta
“No”
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson
U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta
» For an in-depth look at the vote and the bill, check out the report from AJC’s Washington reporter Tia Mitchell here.
