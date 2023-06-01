X

Georgia’s delegation: How they voted on debt ceiling bill

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here’s how Georgia’s U.S. House delegated voted on H.R. 3746, the debt-limit bill.

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

» For an in-depth look at the vote and the bill, check out the report from AJC’s Washington reporter Tia Mitchell here.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

