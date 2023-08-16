Georgia Supreme Court: Appeals Judge Coomer should be removed from office

An embattled Court of Appeals judge accused of taking advantage of an older client during his time as a lawyer and state lawmaker should be removed from the bench, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The state’s judicial watchdog agency investigating Christian Coomer has repeatedly recommended he be removed from the bench for ethical lapses that brought his judicial office into disrepute. The judge was subject to a years long investigation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission, and a three-judge hearing panel that oversaw his quasi-trial recommended he be kicked off the bench.

“The judiciary’s judgment will be obeyed only so long as the public respects it, and that respect will not long survive judges who act in a manner that undermines public confidence in their judgment and integrity,” the state high court said in a unanimous 7-0 opinion. “In this case, Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer is charged with patterns of behavior regarding his use of campaign funds and his dealings with a legal client that allegedly undermined public confidence.”

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The justices said, at first blush, “the matter is initially a close one.” But the justices said it then considered the hearing panel’s findings, particularly one that found Coomer acted in “bad faith.”

“Once we arrive at that conclusion, the matter ceases to be close; the appropriate sanction is to remove Judge Coomer from the bench,” the court said.

The JQC hearing panel had said Coomer took actions “to promote his interest (or his family’s) at the expense of his client’s or the public’s. In taking those actions, (Coomer) knowingly violated a host of legal and professional duties.”

Following last year’s hearing, the JQC panel found that Coomer improperly mingled money from his campaign account with his law firm’s banking account. Four times in 2017, his campaign account transferred between $1,000 and $1,200 to his law firm account. Each time, Coomer’s law firm account would have suffered an overdrawn balance had the transfer not been made, the panel noted.

It also found Coomer improperly used campaign funds to supplement family vacations to Israel and Hawaii. The judge took the stand twice during his quasi-trial.

Emotional at times, Coomer said the allegations tarnished his reputation and embarrassed his family. He admitted to “blurring the lines” between attorney and friendship when he asked former client Jim Filhart for three loans totaling nearly $370,000.

Coomer said he repaid the money with interest, though most of it was returned after Filhart filed a lawsuit accusing Coomer of fraud and malpractice.

The investigations that ultimately led to Coomer’s removal from office began after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on the allegations against him in March 2020.

The JQC panel was forced to reconsider its recommendation earlier this year when the state’s highest court ruled in March that Coomer couldn’t be punished for unethical conduct committed before becoming a judge. The hearing panel then issued another opinion in May, again recommending Coomer;s removal.

This time, the state Supreme Court agreed.

Lawyers for Coomer, a former Republican state House majority whip, had said the judge should not be removed and instead receive a public reprimand. Coomer has been suspended with pay since late 2020 and has received his full salary from Georgia taxpayers while on leave.