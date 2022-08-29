Georgia among the nation’s hardest working states, according to new analysis

Americans work an average of 1,791 hours a year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and evelopment. WalletHub says that’s 442 hours a year more than Germans, but 337 fewer than Mexicans do.
There are many reasons we work harder, even leaving paid days off on the table sometimes. Americans fail to take an average of 4.6 earned days off each year, Fortune reported.
Not all states work equally hard, however. To determine 2022′s hardest working states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: direct work factors (workweek hours, unused vacation time, etc.) and indirect work factors (commute time, volunteer hours, etc.).
The financial website then evaluated those dimensions using 10 key metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “hardest-working.”
When all the numbers were tallied, North Dakota earned the trophy as hardest working with a score of 67.80. It was followed by Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas, in that order.
Georgia didn’t make the top 10, but it came mighty close, missing that spot by only .03 percentage points. The Peach State finished at No. 11, with a score of 52.45.
In the two key dimensions, we ranked No. 9 for direct work factors and No. 40 for indirect work factors. Among the relevant metrics, Georgia ranked:
- 7th: average commute time
- 10th: average workweek hours
- 16th: employment rate
You can view the full analysis at wallethub.com.
About the Author