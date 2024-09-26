Emergency shelters opening for those affected by Hurricane Helene

The Georgia Department of Emergency Management has announced a list of emergency shelter locations for those needing a safe place during Hurricane Helene.

One of the shelters is east of Atlanta, in Newton County. The others are in South Georgia.

In addition to these, additional shelters may be opened by local governments.

Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland, Ga. 31548. Open 8 a.m. Thursday.

Cook County High School, 9900 GA Hwy 37, Adel, Ga. 31620. Open 2 p.m. Thursday.

Coffee County: Central Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Avenue, Douglas, Ga. 31533. Open 8 a.m Thursday.

Colquitt County: Spencefield Community Center, 290 Harper Blvd., Moultrie, Ga. 31788. Open 8 a.m. Thursday.

Decatur County: Jones-Wheat Elementary School, 1401 E. Shotwell St. Bainbridge, Ga. 39819. Open 10 a.m. Thursday.

Dougherty County: Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany, Ga. 31701. Open noon Thursday.

Lowndes County: Park Avenue Church, 100 E. Park Ave., Valdosta, Ga. 31602. Open 2 p.m. Thursday.

Newton County: Cousins Middle School, 8187 Carlton Trail NW, Covington, Ga. 30014. Open 6 p.m. Thursday.

: Cousins Middle School, 8187 Carlton Trail NW, . 30014. Open 6 p.m. Thursday. Thomas County: Cross Creek Elementary, 324 Clark Road, Thomasville, Ga. 31757. Open 8 a.m. Thursday.

For updated shelter information, visit the GEMA website or the American Red Cross.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.