Breaking: Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
Georgia News

Emergency shelters opening for those affected by Hurricane Helene

Concession workers walk inside Truist Park on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 after the Braves game was postponed due to weather. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Concession workers walk inside Truist Park on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 after the Braves game was postponed due to weather. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

The Georgia Department of Emergency Management has announced a list of emergency shelter locations for those needing a safe place during Hurricane Helene.

One of the shelters is east of Atlanta, in Newton County. The others are in South Georgia.

ExploreHurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia

In addition to these, additional shelters may be opened by local governments.

  • Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland, Ga. 31548. Open 8 a.m. Thursday.
  • Cook County High School, 9900 GA Hwy 37, Adel, Ga. 31620. Open 2 p.m. Thursday.
  • Coffee County: Central Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Avenue, Douglas, Ga. 31533. Open 8 a.m Thursday.
  • Colquitt County: Spencefield Community Center, 290 Harper Blvd., Moultrie, Ga. 31788. Open 8 a.m. Thursday.
  • Decatur County: Jones-Wheat Elementary School, 1401 E. Shotwell St. Bainbridge, Ga. 39819. Open 10 a.m. Thursday.
  • Dougherty County: Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany, Ga. 31701. Open noon Thursday.
  • Lowndes County: Park Avenue Church, 100 E. Park Ave., Valdosta, Ga. 31602. Open 2 p.m. Thursday.
  • Newton County: Cousins Middle School, 8187 Carlton Trail NW, Covington, Ga. 30014. Open 6 p.m. Thursday.
  • Thomas County: Cross Creek Elementary, 324 Clark Road, Thomasville, Ga. 31757. Open 8 a.m. Thursday.

For updated shelter information, visit the GEMA website or the American Red Cross.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

About the Author

AJC Staff
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia statewide power outage map: Check for outages by county
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Helene expected to reach South Georgia as a hurricane
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Homes needed for dogs in Fulton shelter ahead of storm
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia8m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama in SEC title game rematch25m ago
Alabama and Georgia meet early in season for another Top-5 showdown, minus the...2h ago
Ports seek order to force dockworkers to bargaining table as strike looms at East and...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia8m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday2h ago
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents