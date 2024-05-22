PERRY — Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Matt Moulton won the Republican primary for sheriff here Tuesday, avoiding a runoff in a four-way race in his bid to succeed law enforcement legend Cullen Talton, 91, the longest-serving sheriff in Georgia history who is retiring at year’s end.

Moulton, an investigator and former Warner Robins police officer, took nearly 57% of the vote, besting his nearest challenger, outgoing Houston District Attorney Will Kendall, by more than 3,800 votes.

Moulton, endorsed by Talton, is a clear favorite in the Republican stronghold come November when he faces Democrat Arthur Lee Harris in the general election. Harris, 77, a former Houston sheriff’s deputy, lost in his 1996 bid to unseat Talton as sheriff.