BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: GOP-led Senate panel to question Fulton DA whistleblower
Georgia News

Deputy wins primary in bid to succeed longest-serving Georgia sheriff

After November’s election, Houston County will have a new sheriff for first time since 1973.
Houston County sheriff's Lt. Matt Moulton, right, hugs, sheriff's Maj. Tommy Jackson on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 after Moulton won the county's Republican primary in his bid to succeed longtime Sheriff Cullen Talton. (Joe Kovac / AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Houston County sheriff's Lt. Matt Moulton, right, hugs, sheriff's Maj. Tommy Jackson on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 after Moulton won the county's Republican primary in his bid to succeed longtime Sheriff Cullen Talton. (Joe Kovac / AJC)
By
May 22, 2024

PERRY — Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Matt Moulton won the Republican primary for sheriff here Tuesday, avoiding a runoff in a four-way race in his bid to succeed law enforcement legend Cullen Talton, 91, the longest-serving sheriff in Georgia history who is retiring at year’s end.

Moulton, an investigator and former Warner Robins police officer, took nearly 57% of the vote, besting his nearest challenger, outgoing Houston District Attorney Will Kendall, by more than 3,800 votes.

Moulton, endorsed by Talton, is a clear favorite in the Republican stronghold come November when he faces Democrat Arthur Lee Harris in the general election. Harris, 77, a former Houston sheriff’s deputy, lost in his 1996 bid to unseat Talton as sheriff.

Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton at an election night gathering in Perry, Georgia on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Talton, the state's longest-serving sheriff, is retiring at year's end.

Credit: Joe Kovac

icon to expand image

Credit: Joe Kovac

Talton, first sworn in Jan. 1, 1973, was opposed just three times through 12 reelections. In addition to being the longest-serving Georgia sheriff, he is believed to have held his post longer than any sheriff in the U.S.

“Sheriff Talton, I love you,” Moulton, 50, told a crowd of supporters at an election night gathering, which Talton attended. “I couldn’t have done it without your leadership.”

As results from Tuesday’s election rolled in and it became clear Moulton would win the nomination, Talton said, “I know it’s time for me to give it up. ... But I’m glad to give it up to someone like Matt.”

ExploreElected during Nixon era, Georgia sheriff, 91, to hang up badge after epic career
ExploreAnalysis: Some of the biggest lessons of the Georgia primaries are in the losses
ExploreClayton sheriff’s race headed to runoff in countywide leadership shakeup

About the Author

Follow Joe Kovac on twitter

Joe Kovac Jr. is Macon bureau chief covering Middle Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

WATCH LIVE: GOP-led Senate panel questions Fulton DA whistleblower

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

INVESTIGATIONS
Georgia officials won't release information on how prisoners are dying

Credit: AP

Delta scrambles to respond to viral video of golf bag mishandling
37m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Provision to prevent state takeover of ATL airport included in federal FAA law

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Provision to prevent state takeover of ATL airport included in federal FAA law

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern reaches $310M settlement of fed probes into Ohio wreck
2h ago
The Latest
US government to give $75 million to South Korean company for Georgia computer chip part...
58m ago
Diaper maker will spend $418 million to expand its Georgia factory, hiring 600
Florida’s Skylar Wallace ends worst hit slump of career. Teammate says ‘everyone should...
Featured

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

Georgia officials won’t release information on how prisoners are dying
National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new Hank Aaron statue today
Another Max Masterpiece: Braves’ Fried throws second complete game of season