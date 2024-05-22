PERRY — Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Matt Moulton won the Republican primary for sheriff here Tuesday, avoiding a runoff in a four-way race in his bid to succeed law enforcement legend Cullen Talton, 91, the longest-serving sheriff in Georgia history who is retiring at year’s end.
Moulton, an investigator and former Warner Robins police officer, took nearly 57% of the vote, besting his nearest challenger, outgoing Houston District Attorney Will Kendall, by more than 3,800 votes.
Moulton, endorsed by Talton, is a clear favorite in the Republican stronghold come November when he faces Democrat Arthur Lee Harris in the general election. Harris, 77, a former Houston sheriff’s deputy, lost in his 1996 bid to unseat Talton as sheriff.
Talton, first sworn in Jan. 1, 1973, was opposed just three times through 12 reelections. In addition to being the longest-serving Georgia sheriff, he is believed to have held his post longer than any sheriff in the U.S.
“Sheriff Talton, I love you,” Moulton, 50, told a crowd of supporters at an election night gathering, which Talton attended. “I couldn’t have done it without your leadership.”
As results from Tuesday’s election rolled in and it became clear Moulton would win the nomination, Talton said, “I know it’s time for me to give it up. ... But I’m glad to give it up to someone like Matt.”
