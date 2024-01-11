Chick-fil-A makes record-breaking donations through 2024 True Inspiration Awards Program

“This year’s True Inspiration Awards grant recipients are doing incredible work in their local communities - from feeding those in need to providing resources for military families to supporting the development of students and more. Chick-fil-A is thrilled to help further the impact of these nonprofits through our largest number of True Inspiration Awards to date.”

In total, Chick-fil-A has issued $5.48 million in grants, that individually ranged from $30,000 to $350,000, this year. Since 2015, the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program has contributed over $27.8 million to over 300 grant recipients — a feat that the fast food chain said has impacted over 500,000 people each year.

Each year, Chick-fil-A also announces an S. Truett Cathy Honoree — a grant recipient that “embodies the generous, innovative spirit of Chick-fil-A’s late founder.” This year, the honor went to Joy Meadows, a nonprofit organization that provides foster families with housing and other forms of support within the Kansas City area. The organization was awarded a $350,000 grant.

“I’ve seen firsthand the good that Joy Meadows brings to the Kansas City area and the foster care community,” Drew Severns, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Lenexa, said in a press release. “From on-site therapy to a free clothing closet to day camps, this grant will allow Joy Meadows to continue impacting families across Kansas City.”