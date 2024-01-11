Chick-fil-A makes record-breaking donations through 2024 True Inspiration Awards Program

BreakingNews
Atlanta-based fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced on Tuesday that it has awarded the most funding in the history of the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. Established in 2015, Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of the program, which supports organizations making a positive impact within their communities. This year, Chick-fil-A funded a record-high 51 nonprofit grant recipients.

“Across the communities Chick-fil-A serves, we strive to have a positive impact, and we are honored to support local nonprofits that are truly making a difference in their neighborhoods,” Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, said in a press release.

“This year’s True Inspiration Awards grant recipients are doing incredible work in their local communities - from feeding those in need to providing resources for military families to supporting the development of students and more. Chick-fil-A is thrilled to help further the impact of these nonprofits through our largest number of True Inspiration Awards to date.”

In total, Chick-fil-A has issued $5.48 million in grants, that individually ranged from $30,000 to $350,000, this year. Since 2015, the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program has contributed over $27.8 million to over 300 grant recipients — a feat that the fast food chain said has impacted over 500,000 people each year.

Each year, Chick-fil-A also announces an S. Truett Cathy Honoree — a grant recipient that “embodies the generous, innovative spirit of Chick-fil-A’s late founder.” This year, the honor went to Joy Meadows, a nonprofit organization that provides foster families with housing and other forms of support within the Kansas City area. The organization was awarded a $350,000 grant.

“I’ve seen firsthand the good that Joy Meadows brings to the Kansas City area and the foster care community,” Drew Severns, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Lenexa, said in a press release. “From on-site therapy to a free clothing closet to day camps, this grant will allow Joy Meadows to continue impacting families across Kansas City.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

