Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 2, 3, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

2, 3, 7

(two, three, seven)

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?