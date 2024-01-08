Atlanta-based fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that the Mango Passion Sunjoy, an item not seen on the restaurant’s menu since 2020, will be one of several tropical drinks to return this year. Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade will be joining Chick-fil-A’s winter menu for 2024.
“Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy,” Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging Allison Duncan said in a press release.
“We’re seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We’re excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!”
The Mango Passion Sunjoy is a tropical drink that combines Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy (a mix of lemonade and sweet tea) with mango and passion fruit flavors. The Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade are all completely new concoctions from the Atlanta-based fast-food chain.
Starting Jan. 8, the four beverages will be available at participating Chick-fil-A locations. And they are all dedicated to helping customers beat the winter blues.
“To pair with the sweet mango and passion fruit flavors, Chick-fil-A recommends enjoying the new beverages with a spicy side kick, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich,” according to a press release. “A classic current menu item, this signature entrée serves as the perfect way to beat the winter blues. Featuring a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich can be customized to include three different variations of cheese, a combination of tomato, lettuce and pickles, as well as a toasted, buttery white or multigrain bun.”
About the Author