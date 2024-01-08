Atlanta-based fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that the Mango Passion Sunjoy, an item not seen on the restaurant’s menu since 2020, will be one of several tropical drinks to return this year. Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade will be joining Chick-fil-A’s winter menu for 2024.

“Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy,” Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging Allison Duncan said in a press release.

“We’re seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We’re excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!”